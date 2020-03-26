QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.41 after QEP shares went down by -3.66% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For QEP Resources Inc. [QEP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QEP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.41, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $0.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68. QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 237.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 101.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.92, which indicates that it is 23.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.