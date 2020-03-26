Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] saw a change by 48.65% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.85. The company is holding 116.13M shares with keeping 112.69M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -78.62% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 116.13M shares valued at 18.96 million were bought and sold.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RWT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.85, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 89.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.20.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 116.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 447.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.59 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 44.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.07. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.