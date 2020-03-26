Service Properties Trust [SVC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $5.78 after SVC shares went up by 11.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Service Properties Trust [SVC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SVC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.78, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Service Properties Trust [SVC] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Service Properties Trust [SVC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Service Properties Trust [SVC] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Service Properties Trust [SVC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Service Properties Trust [SVC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 3.66. These metrics all suggest that Service Properties Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Service Properties Trust [SVC] has 109.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 631.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.59 to 26.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 41.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Service Properties Trust [SVC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Service Properties Trust [SVC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.