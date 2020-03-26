Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] shares went lower by -2.23% from its previous closing of 87.29, now trading at the price of $85.34, also subtracting -1.95 points. Is SWKS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.93 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SWKS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 169.57M float and a 18.36% run over in the last seven days. SWKS share price has been hovering between 128.48 and 66.29 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWKS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $85.34, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $127.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] sitting at 27.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00. These measurements indicate that Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.77. Its Return on Equity is 19.90%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.67. Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 17.86. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has 170.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.29 to 128.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 9.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.