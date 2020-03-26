Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] took an upward turn with a change of 11.09%, trading at the price of $28.75 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 14.96 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Slack Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 13.19M shares for that time period. WORK monthly volatility recorded 13.40%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.83%. PS value for WORK stocks is 19.59 with PB recorded at 19.46.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WORK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] sitting at -78.70% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -75.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.52. Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.24.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has 477.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.