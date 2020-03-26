Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] shares went lower by -6.06% from its previous closing of 1.98, now trading at the price of $1.86, also subtracting -0.12 points. Is SWN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 25.25 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SWN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 537.81M float and a -9.27% run over in the last seven days. SWN share price has been hovering between 4.90 and 1.06 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.86, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.55 and the median estimate amounting to $1.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is sitting at 2.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02. Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.36 and P/E Ratio of 1.13. These metrics all suggest that Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 539.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.04, which indicates that it is 14.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.