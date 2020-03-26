S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] stock went up by 5.67% or 12.89 points up from its previous closing price of 227.19. The stock reached $240.08 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SPGI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 17.67% in the period of the last 7 days.

SPGI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $234.70, at one point touching $217.333. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -23.28%. The 52-week high currently stands at 312.94 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 10.22% after the recent low of 186.05.

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding S&P Global Inc. [SPGI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give SPGI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $240.55, with the high estimate being $325.00, the low estimate being $227.00 and the median estimate amounting to $293.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $227.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] sitting at 46.50% and its Gross Margin at 73.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.70. These measurements indicate that S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 47.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.47. Its Return on Equity is 510.30%, and its Return on Assets is 20.50%. These metrics all suggest that S&P Global Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 977.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 953.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 139.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.29 and P/E Ratio of 27.98. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] has 243.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 186.05 to 312.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 9.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of S&P Global Inc. [SPGI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.