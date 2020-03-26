The share price of Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] inclined by $15.96, presently trading at $18.13. The company’s shares saw 158.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.01 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SAVE jumped by 77.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 18.68 compared to +9.98 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -54.02%, while additionally dropping -69.57% during the last 12 months. Spirit Airlines Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $40.17. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.04% increase from the current trading price.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SAVE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.06, with the high estimate being $63.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 36.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.14. Its Return on Equity is 15.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Spirit Airlines Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 3.70. These metrics all suggest that Spirit Airlines Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has 73.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 58.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 158.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 26.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.