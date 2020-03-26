Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $98.26 after SWK shares went up by 8.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $98.26, with the high estimate being $205.00, the low estimate being $99.00 and the median estimate amounting to $176.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.27.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.98. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SWK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.59 and P/E Ratio of 15.47. These metrics all suggest that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] has 144.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.00 to 173.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 17.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.