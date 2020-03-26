Starwood Property Trust Inc.[STWD] stock saw a move by 16.36% on Wednesday, touching 12.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STWD shares recorded 315.78M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock could reach median target price of $26.25.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock additionally went down by -9.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -57.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STWD stock is set at -54.91% by far, with shares price recording returns by -59.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STWD shares showcased -58.32% decrease. STWD saw 26.33 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.59 compared to high within the same period of time.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STWD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.24, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.30. Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 5.73. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 315.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 25.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.