SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] opened at $6.89 and closed at $6.78 a share within trading session on 03/25/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] had 6.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.03 during that period and SPWR managed to take a rebound to 16.04 in the last 52 weeks.

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For SunPower Corporation [SPWR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPWR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.67, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] sitting at -5.30% and its Gross Margin at 6.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.99. Its Return on Equity is -14.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this SunPower Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10,769.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9,644.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has 149.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 993.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.03 to 16.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 15.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SunPower Corporation [SPWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SunPower Corporation [SPWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.