Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] dipped by -1.38% on the last trading session, reaching $0.36 price per share at the time. Sunworks Inc. represents 5.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.91M with the latest information.

The Sunworks Inc. traded at the price of $0.36 with 1.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SUNW shares recorded 742.22K.

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sunworks Inc. [SUNW], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give SUNW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.36, with the high estimate being $2.20, the low estimate being $2.20 and the median estimate amounting to $2.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] sitting at -10.50% and its Gross Margin at 14.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -20.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.47. Its Return on Equity is -99.30%, and its Return on Assets is -25.80%. These metrics suggest that this Sunworks Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has 5.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 15.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 10.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] a Reliable Buy?

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.