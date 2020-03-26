Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE: SNV] stock went down by -1.33% or -0.21 points down from its previous closing price of 15.82. The stock reached $15.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SNV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 22.53% in the period of the last 7 days.

SNV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $16.77, at one point touching $15.0991. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.28%. The 52-week high currently stands at 40.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -54.69% after the recent low of 10.91.

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SNV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.61, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] sitting at 73.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.49. Its Return on Equity is 12.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SNV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 4.49. These metrics all suggest that Synovus Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has 122.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.91 to 40.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 18.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.