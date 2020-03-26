T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] gained by 3.90% on the last trading session, reaching $92.99 price per share at the time. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. represents 249.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 23.19B with the latest information.

The T. Rowe Price Group Inc. traded at the price of $92.99 with 4.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TROW shares recorded 1.68M.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TROW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.99, with the high estimate being $151.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $112.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] sitting at 42.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.05. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 10.69. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has 249.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.51 to 139.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 9.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.