Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] took an upward turn with a change of 11.86%, trading at the price of $7.17 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.03 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.70M shares for that time period. SKT monthly volatility recorded 13.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.09%. PS value for SKT stocks is 1.38 with PB recorded at 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SKT an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.17, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $5.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.41.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] sitting at 22.10% and its Gross Margin at 67.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.04. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 383.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 383.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.74 and P/E Ratio of 7.73. These metrics all suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has 92.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 661.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 21.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 24.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.