Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] stock went up by 13.27% or 3.05 points up from its previous closing price of 22.98. The stock reached $26.03 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TXT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.93% in the period of the last 7 days.

TXT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.28, at one point touching $23.55. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -55.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 58.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -47.94% after the recent low of 20.26.

Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Textron Inc. [TXT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TXT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.03, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.98.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Textron Inc. [TXT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Textron Inc. [TXT] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.70. Its Return on Equity is 15.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Textron Inc. [TXT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.27 and P/E Ratio of 7.43. These metrics all suggest that Textron Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Textron Inc. [TXT] has 230.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.26 to 58.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 15.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Textron Inc. [TXT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Textron Inc. [TXT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.