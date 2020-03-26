The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.[GS] stock saw a move by 6.48% on Wednesday, touching 3.07 million. Based on the recent volume, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GS shares recorded 362.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock could reach median target price of $253.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock additionally went up by 10.79% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.71% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GS stock is set at -18.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GS shares showcased -25.33% decrease. GS saw 250.46 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 130.85 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $165.24, with the high estimate being $367.00, the low estimate being $154.00 and the median estimate amounting to $253.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $155.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is sitting at 4.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.62.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] sitting at 19.30% and its Gross Margin at 62.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 452.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 230.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.93 and P/E Ratio of 7.87. These metrics all suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has 362.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 56.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.85 to 250.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 9.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.