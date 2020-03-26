The share price of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] inclined by $0.14, presently trading at $0.14. The company’s shares saw 54.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.09 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TBLT fall by -4.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.1450 compared to +0.0007 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -38.58%, while additionally dropping -91.83% during the last 12 months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give TBLT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.14, with the high estimate being $0.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -47.40% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 184.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.