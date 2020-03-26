Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] stock went up by 5.33% or 3.2 points up from its previous closing price of 59.99. The stock reached $63.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TSN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 43.03% in the period of the last 7 days.

TSN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $65.67, at one point touching $59.75. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -32.95%. The 52-week high currently stands at 94.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -6.87% after the recent low of 42.57.

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TSN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.19, with the high estimate being $101.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $96.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 11.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.05. Its Return on Equity is 14.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.17 and P/E Ratio of 11.55. These metrics all suggest that Tyson Foods Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has 297.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.57 to 94.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 16.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.