Under Armour Inc. [UA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $8.85 after UA shares went up by 7.40% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Under Armour Inc. [UA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.81, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Under Armour Inc. [UA] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 43.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.79 to 24.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour Inc. [UA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.