Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] opened at $13.66 and closed at $13.10 a share within trading session on 03/25/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.68% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] had 4.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.59M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 16.95%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.58 during that period and UNM managed to take a rebound to 38.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Unum Group [NYSE:UNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Unum Group [UNM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.63, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Unum Group [UNM] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unum Group [UNM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unum Group [UNM] sitting at 13.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45. Unum Group [UNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 2.79. These metrics all suggest that Unum Group is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Unum Group [UNM] has 221.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.58 to 38.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 16.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unum Group [UNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Unum Group [UNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.