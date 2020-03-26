Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] gained by 2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $6.83 price per share at the time. Vonage Holdings Corp. represents 242.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.62B with the latest information.

The Vonage Holdings Corp. traded at the price of $6.83 with 1.33 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VG shares recorded 4.28M.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.82, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] sitting at 0.60% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51. Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.30.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has 242.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.18 to 13.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 13.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] a Reliable Buy?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.