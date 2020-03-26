Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] opened at $3.80 and closed at $3.84 a share within trading session on 03/25/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.65% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.70.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] had 3.71 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.68M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 24.88%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.32%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.98 during that period and CDE managed to take a rebound to 8.29 in the last 52 weeks.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.71, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 238.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 917.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 24.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.