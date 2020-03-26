The share price of Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] inclined by $122.89, presently trading at $121.94. The company’s shares saw 20.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 101.36 recorded on 03/25/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as LLY fall by -14.78% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -9.95%, while additionally dropping -6.93% during the last 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $146.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.2% increase from the current trading price.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $121.94, with the high estimate being $168.00, the low estimate being $113.00 and the median estimate amounting to $150.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $122.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.30. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.85. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 48.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.43 and P/E Ratio of 24.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 125.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 147.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 7.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.