Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] stock went up by 3.13% or 3.64 points up from its previous closing price of 116.36. The stock reached $120.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KMB share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -13.39% in the period of the last 7 days.

KMB had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $121.685, at one point touching $113.61. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -19.59%. The 52-week high currently stands at 149.23 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -5.46% after the recent low of 110.66.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $120.08, with the high estimate being $157.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $143.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at 16.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.49. Its Return on Assets is 14.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 362.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.66 to 149.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 8.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.