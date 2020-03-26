Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] saw a change by 6.80% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.43. The company is holding 225.49M shares with keeping 177.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.32% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 225.49M shares valued at 6.14 million were bought and sold.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:LPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $5.54, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] sitting at -43.80% and its Gross Margin at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.36. Its Return on Equity is -30.90%, and its Return on Assets is -14.20%. These metrics suggest that this Laredo Petroleum Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 142.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 141.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.40.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] has 225.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 96.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 3.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.43, which indicates that it is 18.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.