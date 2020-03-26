Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] took an upward turn with a change of 6.22%, trading at the price of $18.62 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.41 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Xerox Holdings Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.44M shares for that time period. XRX monthly volatility recorded 11.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.11%. PS value for XRX stocks is 0.44 with PB recorded at 0.72.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NYSE:XRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XRX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.62, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.53.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] sitting at 10.00% and its Gross Margin at 40.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.99. Its Return on Equity is 26.20%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Holdings Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.45 and P/E Ratio of 6.01. These metrics all suggest that Xerox Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has 215.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.01 to 39.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 15.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.