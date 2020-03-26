Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] shares went higher by 8.34% from its previous closing of 36.82, now trading at the price of $39.89, also adding 3.07 points. Is Z stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of Z shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 136.58M float and a 59.50% run over in the last seven days. Z share price has been hovering between 66.68 and 20.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Zillow Group Inc. [Z], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give Z an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.89, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.82.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -75.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77. Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.04 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.