Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ: ZION] shares went higher by 2.66% from its previous closing of 25.18, now trading at the price of $25.85, also adding 0.67 points. Is ZION stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.55 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ZION shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 162.36M float and a -5.90% run over in the last seven days. ZION share price has been hovering between 52.48 and 23.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [NASDAQ:ZION]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZION an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.85, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.18.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] sitting at 83.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.90. These measurements indicate that Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.39. Its Return on Equity is 11.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZION financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.30 and P/E Ratio of 6.18. These metrics all suggest that Zions Bancorporation National Association is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] has 166.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.58 to 52.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 8.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association [ZION], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.