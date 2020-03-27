Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] shares went higher by 5.60% from its previous closing of 9.47, now trading at the price of $10.00, also adding 0.53 points. Is ANF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ANF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 62.07M float and a 9.53% run over in the last seven days. ANF share price has been hovering between 30.63 and 7.42 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.00, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has 63.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 630.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.42 to 30.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 12.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.