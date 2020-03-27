Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] opened at $53.06 and closed at $52.87 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.17% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $57.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] had 9.98 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.63M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 41.84 during that period and ATVI managed to take a rebound to 64.53 in the last 52 weeks.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.72, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.87.

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.20. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.19. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that Activision Blizzard Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.02 and P/E Ratio of 29.53. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has 789.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.84 to 64.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 9.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.