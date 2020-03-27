Adobe Inc.[ADBE] stock saw a move by 5.48% on Thursday, touching 4.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Adobe Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADBE shares recorded 483.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock could reach median target price of $334.00.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] stock additionally went up by 4.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADBE stock is set at 23.00% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADBE shares showcased 16.31% increase. ADBE saw 386.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 255.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Adobe Inc. [ADBE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADBE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $322.67, with the high estimate being $404.00, the low estimate being $290.00 and the median estimate amounting to $334.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $305.91.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at 25.90% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.61. Its Return on Equity is 27.40%, and its Return on Assets is 13.90%. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.41 and P/E Ratio of 48.85. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 483.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 156.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 255.13 to 386.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 8.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.