Aflac Incorporated[AFL] stock saw a move by -2.61% on Thursday, touching 10.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Aflac Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AFL shares recorded 678.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock could reach median target price of $51.00.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock additionally went up by 32.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AFL stock is set at -28.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AFL shares showcased -31.44% decrease. AFL saw 57.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 23.07 compared to high within the same period of time.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Aflac Incorporated [AFL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AFL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.77, with the high estimate being $60.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AFL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.24 and P/E Ratio of 8.09. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 678.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.07 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 15.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.