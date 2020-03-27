Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] opened at $70.00 and closed at $69.00 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.84% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $73.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] had 3.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 61.13 during that period and A managed to take a rebound to 90.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Agilent Technologies Inc. [A], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give A an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] sitting at 17.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60. These measurements indicate that Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.60. Its Return on Equity is 15.70%, and its Return on Assets is 8.30%. These metrics all suggest that Agilent Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.59 and P/E Ratio of 30.46. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has 324.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.13 to 90.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 8.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.