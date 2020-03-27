Air Lease Corporation [AL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $25.03 after AL shares went down by -5.05% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Air Lease Corporation [NYSE:AL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Air Lease Corporation [AL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.03, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Air Lease Corporation [AL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Air Lease Corporation [AL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Air Lease Corporation [AL] sitting at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.50. These measurements indicate that Air Lease Corporation [AL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.00. Air Lease Corporation [AL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 4.92. These metrics all suggest that Air Lease Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Air Lease Corporation [AL] has 82.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.41 to 49.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 23.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Air Lease Corporation [AL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Air Lease Corporation [AL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.