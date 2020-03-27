Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.[APT] stock saw a move by 12.62% on Thursday, touching 4.38 million. Based on the recent volume, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APT shares recorded 13.88M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] stock could reach median target price of $2.50.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] stock additionally went down by -17.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -24.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APT stock is set at 155.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by 171.01% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APT shares showcased 161.17% increase. APT saw 41.59 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.20 compared to high within the same period of time.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [NYSE:APT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give APT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.57, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.35.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 36.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.91. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.00 and P/E Ratio of 46.88. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] has 13.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 129.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.20 to 41.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 229.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.59, which indicates that it is 13.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. [APT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.