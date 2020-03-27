Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] stock went up by 0.22% or 0.03 points up from its previous closing price of 13.70. The stock reached $13.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AMRN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 18.82% in the period of the last 7 days.

AMRN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.92, at one point touching $12.3192. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -47.43%. The 52-week high currently stands at 26.12 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.85% after the recent low of 8.58.

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] sitting at -5.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -137.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.51. Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.17.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has 320.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.58 to 26.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 11.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] a Reliable Buy?

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.