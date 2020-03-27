Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] shares went lower by -5.49% from its previous closing of 2.64, now trading at the price of $2.49, also subtracting -0.15 points. Is ABEV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 11.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABEV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 4.39B float and a 12.82% run over in the last seven days. ABEV share price has been hovering between 5.31 and 2.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ambev S.A. [ABEV], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ambev S.A. [ABEV] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.44. Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.12 and P/E Ratio of 13.27. These metrics all suggest that Ambev S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has 15.73B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 5.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ambev S.A. [ABEV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ambev S.A. [ABEV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.