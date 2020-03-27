American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] gained by 11.51% on the last trading session, reaching $222.20 price per share at the time. American Tower Corporation (REIT) represents 460.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 102.25B with the latest information.

The American Tower Corporation (REIT) traded at the price of $222.20 with 3.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMT shares recorded 2.24M.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $199.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.62. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 52.53. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 460.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.32 to 258.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 11.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.