Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] saw a change by -4.55% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.44. The company is holding 252.38M shares with keeping 229.32M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 51.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -35.41% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 252.38M shares valued at 3.24 million were bought and sold.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FOLD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.44, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 87.90%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.07. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] has 252.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 14.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 11.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.