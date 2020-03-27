AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] dipped by -9.45% on the last trading session, reaching $18.11 price per share at the time. AngloGold Ashanti Limited represents 466.39M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.33B with the latest information.

The AngloGold Ashanti Limited traded at the price of $18.11 with 3.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AU shares recorded 3.94M.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give AU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.12, with the high estimate being $27.77, the low estimate being $13.13 and the median estimate amounting to $22.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.79. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 72.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.73 and P/E Ratio of 35.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has 466.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.29 to 23.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.01, which indicates that it is 13.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.