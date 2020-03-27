The share price of Aphria Inc. [NYSE: APHA] inclined by $3.32, presently trading at $3.35. The company’s shares saw 71.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.95 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as APHA jumped by 40.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.61 compared to +0.79 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.09%, while additionally dropping -63.91% during the last 12 months.

Aphria Inc. [NYSE:APHA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aphria Inc. [APHA] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Fundamental Analysis of Aphria Inc. [APHA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.98.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -15.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Aphria Inc. [APHA] has 267.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 886.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 10.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aphria Inc. [APHA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aphria Inc. [APHA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.