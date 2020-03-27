Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE: ARI] shares went higher by 26.95% from its previous closing of 7.42, now trading at the price of $9.42, also adding 2.0 points. Is ARI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 153.49M float and a 24.11% run over in the last seven days. ARI share price has been hovering between 19.76 and 4.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.42, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $17.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.42.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] sitting at 55.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.60. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.76 and P/E Ratio of 6.73. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has 153.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.12 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 44.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.