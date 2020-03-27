Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] shares went higher by 8.68% from its previous closing of 34.69, now trading at the price of $37.70, also adding 3.01 points. Is APO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 206.74M float and a 26.13% run over in the last seven days. APO share price has been hovering between 52.67 and 19.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.70, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.69.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] sitting at 42.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.50. These measurements indicate that Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.31. Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.95 and P/E Ratio of 10.12. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Global Management Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has 421.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.46 to 52.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 17.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.