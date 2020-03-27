Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] shares went lower by -46.90% from its previous closing of 2.26, now trading at the price of $1.20, also subtracting -1.06 points. Is ABUS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABUS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 44.31M float and a 29.14% run over in the last seven days. ABUS share price has been hovering between 4.56 and 0.82 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give ABUS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.23, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has 47.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.82 to 4.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.52, which indicates that it is 20.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.