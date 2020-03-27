AstraZeneca PLC [NYSE: AZN] dipped by -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $42.10 price per share at the time. AstraZeneca PLC represents 2.64B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 111.79B with the latest information.

The AstraZeneca PLC traded at the price of $42.10 with 3.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AZN shares recorded 3.97M.

AstraZeneca PLC [NYSE:AZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AstraZeneca PLC [AZN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AZN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.17, with the high estimate being $69.09, the low estimate being $38.33 and the median estimate amounting to $53.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.59. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AZN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 123.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 40.82 and P/E Ratio of 81.09. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has 2.64B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 111.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.15 to 51.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 5.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] a Reliable Buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.