Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $3.80 after ASTC shares went up by 9.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Astrotech Corporation [NASDAQ:ASTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in Invalid Date. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Astrotech Corporation [ASTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 6.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -251.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -224.90. Its Return on Equity is -440.90%, and its Return on Assets is -183.90%. These metrics suggest that this Astrotech Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 27.95. Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.33.

Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] has 6.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 7.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 287.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 42.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.81. This RSI suggests that Astrotech Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Astrotech Corporation [ASTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Astrotech Corporation [ASTC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.