At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] opened at $2.25 and closed at $2.19 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] had 3.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.51M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 29.98%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 27.10%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.20 during that period and HOME managed to take a rebound to 24.81 in the last 52 weeks.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to At Home Group Inc. [HOME], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.88.

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at 7.10% and its Gross Margin at 29.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 46.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 101.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 24.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 29.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.