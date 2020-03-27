Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] shares went higher by 8.72% from its previous closing of 11.12, now trading at the price of $12.09, also adding 0.97 points. Is AVTR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AVTR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 434.19M float and a 17.26% run over in the last seven days. AVTR share price has been hovering between 19.58 and 6.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Avantor Inc. [NYSE:AVTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Avantor Inc. [AVTR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AVTR an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Avantor Inc. [AVTR] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Avantor Inc. [AVTR] sitting at 7.90% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has 459.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.66 to 19.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Avantor Inc. [AVTR] a Reliable Buy?

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.