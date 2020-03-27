The share price of B2Gold Corp. [NYSE: BTG] inclined by $3.55, presently trading at $3.38. The company’s shares saw 56.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.16 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BTG jumped by 17.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.89 compared to +0.68 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.16%, while additionally gaining 22.84% during the last 12 months. B2Gold Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.12% increase from the current trading price.

B2Gold Corp. [NYSE:BTG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding B2Gold Corp. [BTG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give BTG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.39, with the high estimate being $5.59, the low estimate being $4.01 and the median estimate amounting to $5.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for B2Gold Corp. [BTG] is sitting at 4.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.12. B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.55 and P/E Ratio of 11.91. These metrics all suggest that B2Gold Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.16 to 4.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is B2Gold Corp. [BTG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. [BTG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.